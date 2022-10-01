UN needs restructuring to be effective against aggressors like Russia: Grigoriy German

Putin’s blatant violation of international law through the annexation of parts of Ukraine resulted in widespread condemnation. An attempt to follow up words with actions, however, has failed when a UN resolution to that effect was vetoed by Russia. Is the UN powerless against a rogue nuclear state? The Ukrainian journalist and presenter Grigoriy German joined TVP World to discuss the issue.

According to Mr German, the United Nations is in need of a restructure, to become something effective, something that can take action instead of holding empty talks. Comparing the UN to the EU, it severely lacks substantial effectiveness, and the fault is brought to the spotlight with its inability to deal with a nuclear weapon-wielding aggressor.

When asked about the possibility of tactical nukes being used by Russia, Mr German believes that Putin, just like with his irrational move to invade Ukraine, might be irrational enough to utilize nuclear arms. He warned however, it would lead the world into an irreversible state, and Putin needs to be threatened with international pressure in order to be deterred.

The Ukrainian journalist speculated that the threat of nukes can very well also be a bluff and blackmail, but still advised caution. He underlined that the discussion centres around taking effective action on the part of the United Nations, and that “the time for speaking is over, and the time for doing is now.”