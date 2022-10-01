World News 01.10

Ukrainian forces entered the key strategic town of Lyman located in the annexed region of Ukraine, while President Zelenskyy filed for an accelerated NATO application. Russia vetoes the UN resolution and tension around the potential sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines heats up. These and more on the Saturday edition of World News.

Ukrainian forces enter Lyman

Ukrainian forces have entered the strategically important town of Lyman located in the Donetsk region. As a result, Russia lost control of another part of the territory that it claimed as its own when Putin illegally annexed parts of eastern and southern Ukraine on Friday.

NATO’s response to Ukraine’s bid

In response to Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, The Ukrainian government formally requested to join NATO. How will the member states of the alliance respond?

Russia vetoes UN resolution

Russia has vetoed the UN resolution condemning its annexation of parts of Ukraine. A number of Russia-friendly states have abstained from the vote, which exposed the structural weakness of the UN Security Council.

Nord Stream damage response

In response to the destruction of both Nord Stream pipelines, European countries are taking additional measures to protect their critical infrastructure. The international consensus seems to be that the damage was an act of sabotage, with Russia remaining the most likely suspect.

European energy security

Europe is in the midst of an Energy crisis. But there is also some good energy-related news from the continent. Today, the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector was officially opened, and the Baltic Pipe began pumping gas from Norway toward Poland.

Parliamentary elections in Latvia

In Latvia, voting in the parliamentary elections began on Saturday, with more than 1,800 candidates from 19 lists vying for the voters’ attention. According to the polls, the centre-right New Unity party of incumbent prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš is most likely to emerge victorious.

Bulgarian Parliamentary election

On Sunday, early parliamentary elections will be held in Bulgaria to elect members of the National Assembly. The centre-right GERB party leader and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov addressed supporters before the vote.

Europeans arrested in Iranian protests

More than 1,200 individuals, including European citizens, were arrested across Iran during the ongoing anti-government protests. The unrest broke out after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested under the country’s strict Islamic laws.

Coup in Burkina Faso

In Burkina Faso, a coup d’etat has been carried out by army Captain Ibrahim Traore, who ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government. It is the second coup in the West African country this year.