Poland finishes building Belarus border fence

Poland has completed construction of a barrier on its border with Belarus making illegal entry to the country impossible via that route, a senior government official has announced.

Stanislaw Zaryn, director of the National Security Department, announced the development in a Saturday tweet, adding: “The Polish border is the best defended in Europe today.”

Construction of the barrier was in response to a migration crisis which started in the spring of 2021, blamed by Warsaw on Minsk’s Alexander Lukashenko regime deliberately enticing migrants in an attempt to destabilise Poland and the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels.

The total cost of the border fence was about PLN 1.6 billion (EUR 330 million).