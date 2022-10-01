Poland: Construction of barrier at border with Belarus complete

Poland has completed construction of a barrier on its border with Belarus making illegal entry to the country impossible via that route, a senior government official has announced.

Stanislaw Żaryn, head of the country’s National Security Department, announced the development in a Saturday tweet, adding that “the Polish border is today the best defended one in Europe.”

Polska skończyła budowę bariery ochronnej na granicy z Białorusią. Nielegalne przedostanie się do Polski jest obecnie niemożliwe. Polska granica jest dziś najlepiej chroniona w Europie. pic.twitter.com/LxC9fwXIuc

— Stanisław Żaryn (@StZaryn) October 1, 2022

Construction of the barrier was in response to a migration crisis which started in the spring of 2021, blamed by Warsaw on the Belarusian regime which was deliberately enticing migrants in an attempt to destabilise Poland and the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels.

The total cost of the border fence was approximately PLN 1.6 bn (EUR 330 mln).