Natural gas starts flowing to Poland through Baltic Pipe

The transit of natural gas through the new Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway to Poland has started, pipeline operator Gaz-System tweeted on Saturday.

“Today is that historic day,” Gaz-System wrote on Twitter. “Transit of gas has started through #Baltic Pipe.”

“Gas is now flowing through #Baltic Pipe to Poland,” Baltic Pipe Project tweeted.

Baltic Pipe, a multi-billion joint venture by Polish and Danish gas operators Gaz-System and Energinet linking Norwegian gas fields to Poland and Denmark, was officially inaugurated on Tuesday in a symbolic ceremony.

In 2023, Poland’s natural gas utility PGNiG will be able to import at least 6.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas via the pipeline. This means that the company will fill at least 80 percent of the pipeline capacity. In 2024, gas deliveries will grow by over 1 bcm, PGNiG wrote in a statement on Tuesday.