Poland: Gas supply via Baltic Pipe launches

Gas transmission to Poland via the Baltic Pipe pipeline has started, Gaz-System announced on Saturday. For about two months, it will operate with limited capacity.

The pipeline was officially opened on Tuesday. However, scheduled gas flows on a commercial basis began on Saturday, with the start of the so-called gas year.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and #Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen opened the "Baltic Pipe" gas pipeline, through which #Norwegian gas will be supplied to #Poland. pic.twitter.com/Li3tx3xECN

The Baltic Pipe’s capacity is expected to eventually reach 10 billion cubic metres per year. PGNiG, Poland’s energy giant, has bought most of its capacity and will import gas from its own production on the Norwegian shelf and that purchased from other producers.

The pipeline is a joint investment by the gas transmission system operators from Poland and Denmark – Gaz-System and Energinet, respectively. Gaz-System owns and operates the section starting on the shore of the Danish island of Zealand and running to Poland along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The #BalticPipe is a milestone towards Poland's energy independence and a strategic investment for our security, enabling diversification of natural gas supply sources.

The pipeline's construction has connected 🇵🇱🇩🇰 transmission system to 🇳🇴 gas fields in the North Sea. pic.twitter.com/Rhi5s8HL0g

Construction was completed in 2022, with the exception of two sections in Denmark, where work was halted for several months in 2021 due to the revocation of environmental permits. Therefore, for the first few months, the system is only expected to operate at partial capacity.

According to Energinet’s latest information, the construction of these sections should finish in October and they will be tested in November. The company expects the Baltic Pipe system to reach full capacity by the end of November.

During the first days of operation, the pipeline will not yet transport gas from the Norwegian shelf to Poland. According to Energinet, all testing of the expanded Nybro terminal, which will receive gas from Norwegian fields, had not yet been completed by October 1. Therefore, Danish gas will be pumped to Poland for the time being.

As Gaz-System CEO Tomasz Stępień estimated during the official opening, as of Saturday the gas flow should be at 200,000 cubic metres per hour with a nominal capacity of more than 1 million cubic metres per hour.