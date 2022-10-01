LIVE: 220th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Friday, Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia’s annexation of a swath of
Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony, promising Moscow
would triumph in its “special military operation” even as he
faced a potentially serious new military reversal.
07:50 CEST
Eastern #Ukraine Update:
Ukrainian forces will likely capture or encircle #Lyman within the next 72 hours. /1https://t.co/pmbfxkpUL9 pic.twitter.com/aacFqcTAFm
— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) October 1, 2022
07:35 CEST
I need to ponder Putin’s pretty deranged latest speech before a proper analysis, but a couple of initial thoughts 1) I think it’s clear he genuinely believes this is a grand civilisational struggle w West, that’s not just rhetoric, which means the war isnt just about Ukraine 1/
— Mark Galeotti (@MarkGaleotti) September 30, 2022
07:19 CEST
President #Biden has approved $12.4 billion in emergency aid for #Ukraine. The money will be used for security and military support for the country. pic.twitter.com/gaAINkKVUD
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 1, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69