Putin is trying to fool everybody, including himself: former ambassador to Ukraine

Russian-backed authorities staged votes in occupied regions of Ukraine’s east and south that were widely denounced as shams to justify a land grab after recent military setbacks. Jan Piekło, Poland’s former ambassador to Ukraine, was TVP World’s guest invited to share more light on the issue.

Asked about what he thought of the ceremony that took place in the Kremlin on Friday, Mr Piekło said that it looked grotesque. He pointed out that Russia has claimed territories that it does not even fully control, where there is no clear border, etc.

According to Mr Piekło, the show Putin staged on Friday was meant to strengthen his grasp on power. But the undeniable facts are that Russians are fleeing from their own country to avoid conscription – as much as they may have been in favour of the war until now, they definitely do not wish to pay for Putin’s territorial ambitions with their lives.

Other matters discussed by Mr Piekło were: the similarities and the differences between the annexation of Ukrainian territories now and of Crimea back in 2014; how likely is Putin to go nuclear, and will the Russian army follow his orders; the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage; what to expect in the coming days; and what is the meaning behind Ukraine’s application to join NATO.