EU, Netherlands: we do not recognise annexation of Ukrainian regions

European Council President Charles Michel condemned Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine in a video message on Friday, saying the EU would never recognise them.

“It is a dangerous and irresponsible escalation. It’s designed as a step to intensify the nuclear threat against the rest of the world. The European Union unequivocally rejects and condemns these illegal annexations,” Mr Michel said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands will not accept Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions, announced by President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“The Netherlands will never recognize this annexation, just as we don’t recognise the annexation of Crimea,” Mr Rutte told journalists in The Hague.

“The world will not accept [Russian President Vladimir] Putin pushing recognised borders with a stroke of the pen. We continue to put pressure on Russia in every possible way to stop Putin’s war machine.”

At a ceremony on Friday, Mr Putin said Russia has “four new regions”, calling the residents of Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions “our citizens forever”.