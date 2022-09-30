Pulse of Culture 30.09

The 56th edition of the annual Belgrade International Theatre Festival opens.

The motto of this year’s edition of the festival is “We, the heroes of our own labour”, as the festival focuses on work, including work in the artistic sector. But also on open opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Other events and news presented in the episode: the 150th anniversary of the birth of Solomiya Krushelnytska, famous opera sopranist, celebrated in Lviv; Chopin celebrated in Riga; Damien Hirst’s NFT exhibition in London; Christie’s auctions off James Bond memorabilia.