Poland’s prosecutor general orders Nord Stream probe

Zbigniew Ziobro, who is also Poland's justice minister, wants the investigation to determine what caused the leaks, the press department of the National Prosecutor's office informed PAP on Friday.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines built to carry Russian natural gas to Europe.

On Monday, leaks occurred in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm.

According to the office, the proceedings will try to establish if a terrorist attack had taken place as well as whether the leak had affected the marine environment.

Investigators said that although the events took place in the waters of the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, their effects could extend to Polish sea and coastal areas.

They will also try to learn if an undersea electric cable that connects Poland and Sweden has been damaged.