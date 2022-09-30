Eastern Express 30.09

While Iraq might have disappeared from headlines following the defeat of ISIS, the country is far from stable. Baghdad is once again facing both violent protests and foreign meddling.

It has been a while since the multinational force led by the United States left Iraq. Nevertheless, since that time the country has still been dealing with internal instability. Recently, Iraqi demonstrators took to the streets and clashed with police in Baghdad as the parliament held a session on the resignation of its speaker. Iraq, plagued by years of war, sanctions, social struggle and corruption, has been without a government for the longest time since the 2003 US invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

The ongoing government crisis and the bitter struggle between Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr and his opponents, however, is not the only challenge Iraq is facing today.

Earlier this week, Iranian drones targeted and bombed Kurdish positions in northern Iraq. As a result of the Iranian drone strike, at least nine people were killed, with dozens sustaining injuries. According to Iranian sources, the reason for the attack was that Kurds have allegedly been “fanning the flame” of the protests that started after the so-called morality police in Iran killed Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, for violating hijab rules.

Meanwhile, the Iranian military activity has also put US forces on high alert. According to CNN, an F-15 fighter jet took off on Wednesday to shoot down an Iranian drone, believed to be heading towards a US military base in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

Eastern Express’ guest

TVP World invited Marcin Krzyżanowski of the Warsaw Institute, Poland’s former consul in Afghanistan, to shed more light on the issue.