Russian garrison surrounded in Lyman, Ukraine

Russia has suffered one of its worst battlefield defeats of this war so far, with one of its main garrisons now surrounded. The encirclement of Russia’s garrison at Lyman now leaves an open path for Ukrainian forces to seize more territory in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, lost earlier in some of the war’s bitterest fighting.

A defeat here could open the way for Ukraine to reclaim swathes of territory that Putin has as of now declared to be part of Russia.

The pro-Russian leader in Donetsk acknowledged that his troops had lost full control of Yampil and Dobryshev, these villages lying north and east of the city of Lyman, consequently leaving Moscow’s garrison “half-encircled”.

The Ukrainian army is “trying at all costs to spoil our historic events”, Denis Pushilin said. “This is very unpleasant news, but we must look soberly at the situation and draw conclusions from our mistakes.”

Ukraine’s military said it would withhold details of the situation on the battlefield until the area is stabilised, but that an operation is currently underway to encircle Russian forces.

“All the approaches and logistic routes of the enemy, through which they delivered ammunition and manpower, are in fact under fire control” of the Ukrainian army, said Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko tweeted: “Lyman is surrounded! The Ukrainian army is already in Yampil. The Russian army is trying to escape.”

Pro-Russian military bloggers have been reporting how Ukrainian forces had cut off escape for thousands of Russian troops. Pushilin noted one road to Lyman still open, though he subsequently acknowledged it being now under Ukrainian artillery fire.