Poland’s C/A deficit down after Q2 – central bank

Poland’s current account deficit fell to EUR 4.73 billion at the end of the Q1 2022, against a revised deficit of EUR 7.40 billion recorded at the end of the Q1, according to central bank figures released on Friday.

Exports of goods in the second quarter of 2022 grew by 22.1 percent year on year, and imports rose by 31.8 percent.

The country recorded a EUR 8.6-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 447-million deficit in secondary income.