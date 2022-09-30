Unemployment may pick up in coming months says labour min

Poland’s unemployment may slightly increase in the coming months, the family and labour minister has said in a comment to Eurostat data.

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 2.6 percent in August 2022, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Friday.

The number of jobless went down to 440,000 in August from 446,000 in July.

“It’s good news, but we’re taking note of the fact that unemployment goes down every year during summer months due to seasonal work,” Marlena Malag said.

“Thus we’re expecting a slight increases in unemployment in the following months,” she added.