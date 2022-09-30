Ukraine: Russian missile hits civilian convoy killing at least 25

At least 25 people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles on the outskirts of the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor reported.

A Reuters witness saw bodies lying on the ground or still in vehicles at the city’s sprawling Orekhovo car market. A missile had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles.

“Russia is a terrorist state, which does not value human life and disregards any internationally recognised rules of wartime,” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s deputy PM, wrote on social media.

23 killed and 28 injured from Russian shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia region. Russia is a terrorist state, which doesn’t value human life and disregard any internationally recognized rules of wartime. pic.twitter.com/BNYQXtWlwq

“So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians,” Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Police and emergency workers had rushed to the scene of the missile strike, the impact of which threw chunks of dirt into the air and sprayed the vehicles with shrapnel. The windows of the vehicles – mostly cars and three vans – were blown out.

Bloody terrorists fired rocket at convoy of civilian cars waiting to head from Zaporizhzhia to the temporally occupied territories. Dozens were killed and wounded. When you think the worst news is over, Russia does this. pic.twitter.com/OEwwM4xD60

