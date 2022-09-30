PM’s chief aide resigns

"I have resigned from the post of the head of the Prime Minister's Office," Dworczyk wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Michal Dworczyk, head of the Polish Prime Minister’s Office, stepped down on Friday after a ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party meeting.

On Thursday, leaders of PiS met at an away meeting in Pultusk, north of Warsaw. Ryszard Terlecki, PiS parliamentary caucus head, said after the meeting that Dworczyk “will resign shortly.”

Dworczyk, who was a close aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for nearly five years, has been embroiled in an e-mail scandal that has attracted a lot of media interest since June 2021, when hackers started publishing his alleged e-mail correspondence with top government and party figures, including the prime minister. The hackers broke into Dworczyk’s private e-mail account, which he was using for official correspondence instead of a high-security government service.

The hackers have been publishing selected Dworczyk e-mails for months. He and other government officials have refused to comment whether the e-mails were authentic and said the publications were part of Russia’s disinformation campaign.