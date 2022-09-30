Sweden: Nord Stream gas leaks ‘likely a state-carried action’, says official

Gas leaks from Nord Stream pipelines are likely to be the result of state-carried action, Swedish Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar told the EU Council in Brussels.

“It is very likely that this was done deliberately and it is unlikely that it was done by someone other than the state,” he stressed, without naming a specific country, explaining that his assessment was based on the current security situation in Europe.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, energy ministers from Sweden, Denmark and Germany are expected to brief their counterparts from other EU countries on the latest findings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas leak.

Politicians from Sweden and Denmark have previously indicated that sabotage may have occurred, citing the findings of seismologists who reported the occurrence of strong detonations. The case is being investigated by, among others, the Swedish prosecutor in cooperation with the country’s SÄPO special services.

NATO reacts

On Thursday, the North Atlantic Council issued a statement warning against an attack on any of the allies’ critical infrastructure as a reaction to the incident regarding the pipelines.

Two countries invited to join the Alliance – Finland and Sweden – also signed up to the Council’s statement. “All available information indicates that these were deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage. These spills pose a risk to shipping and cause environmental damage,” is reads.

It also mentions a commitment to deterrence and defence in response to the use of energy as a means of coercion and other hybrid tactics by states or organisations.