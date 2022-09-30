Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.6 pct in August – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 2.6 percent in August 2022, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Friday.

According to Eurostat, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, remained unchanged month on month in August, at 6.6 percent.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate went down to 4.8 percent in August 2022, from 4.9 percent in July.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.