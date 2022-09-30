Army major, wife charged with scheming to help Russia with US military medical records

The US couple have been charged with scheming to help Russia in its war against Ukraine by trying to hand over medical records of American military patients to Moscow, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Major Jamie Lee Henry, 39, and Dr. Anna Gabrielian, 36, allegedly gave the highly sensitive healthcare data to an undercover FBI agent who they believed worked for the Russian Embassy last month, according to an unsealed indictment.

Henry made headlines in 2015 as one of the first known active-duty officers to come out as a transgender woman, though the indictment refers to Henry as “he” throughout. Gabrielian works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The couple started hatching the plot after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February, according to the indictment. Gabrielian allegedly contacted the Russian Embassy by email and phone to offer her and Henry’s assistance.

The duo told the agent that there are medical issues within the ranks of US military service that Russia could exploit.

Gabrielian had allegedly told the undercover agent during one of their first meetings on August 17 that she was “motivated by patriotism.” Later that day, Henry also expressed commitment towards Russia according to the indictment.

“The way I am viewing what is going on in Ukraine now, is that the United States is using Ukrainians as a proxy for their own hatred toward Russia,” Henry allegedly told the agent. The unsealed indictment also showed that the US major showed contemplation in volunteering to join the Russian army.

By the end of August, Gabrielian had passed along information on both current and former military officials and their spouses, according to the indictment.

At least five of the patients were stationed at the Fort Bragg Army base in North Carolina, home to the headquarters of the US Army Special Operations Command and the Womack Army Medical Center.

Reports stated that Henry initially held reserves due to concerns over the violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Gabrielian allegedly told the agent during an August 24 meeting in Baltimore that Henry was a “coward” over having raised HIPAA concerns and that the army major violates the law “all the time.”

Each is now facing charges of conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information.