Poland’s average corporate wage up 10.8 pct y/y in H1 – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 10.8 percent year on year to PLN 6,196.99 (EUR 1,274) in the first half of 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

The number of employed people in the 38-million nation went up by 1.6 percent year on year as of June 30, 2022, and reached 9,761,000.

In the first half of 2022, average employment stood at 9,288,400, up by 1.9 percent from the same period of 2021.