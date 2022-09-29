Business Arena 29.09

On Thursday’s episode TVP World host David Kennedy started the show with the most relevant stories, mainly the UK being likely to end up in a “doom loop” and Europe being ready for a winter without Russian gas according to BNEF.

The UK economy is in chaos – and it could get worse before it gets better. New Prime Minister Liz Truss proposed tax cuts that sent shock waves through financial markets, causing the pound to plummet and putting her political future in sudden doubt. There is a risk that the UK ends up in a „doom loop”. To shed more light on the issue we were joined by economist and board member of the “Europe, a Patient” association, Krzysztof Mroczkowski.

In other relevant news, Europe’s frenzied buying of liquefied natural gas means it’s likely to have enough of the power-generation fuel this winter to offset supplies from Russia, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Thursday’s show also covered many other topics including:

Australia’s coal state makes USD 40 bn push into renewables.

Apple has removed VKontakte, a top Russian social media platform, from its app store.

Shaping the digital fashion landscape: clothes that cost thousands of dollars and only exist online.