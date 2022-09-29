Pulse of Culture 29.09

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at the renovation of the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp that took 11 years. The museum has expanded by almost 40 percent and is currently awaiting visitors.

“A classical museum usually revolves around chronology. That means going from old to new. We, on the other hand, opt for a thematic arrangement, around accessible themes, as here, for example, in this room around the theme of light,” said Nico Van Hout, a curator at the museum.

This episode also featured the “Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio” exhibition featuring approximately 90 pieces of her works that span from her student days in the 1940s up until the present day. The exhibition is on display at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Other events covered in this episode include the “For Freedom” exhibition in Lithuania, an exhibition of works created by Jef Aérosol in Paris and the creation of the Farahidi cultural and book street in Basra, Iraq.