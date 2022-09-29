Pulse of Culture 28.09

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes us to the commemoration of the Ponary massacre where the murder of thousands of Jewish people by the Germans took place.

“From June 1941 until July 1944 over 75,000 people were murdered in Ponary, most of whom were Jewish, the others were Soviet prisoners of war and local opponents to the Nazi regime. The victims were brought to the murder site on foot, by motor vehicles and by train; in groups of tens, hundreds and thousands. There, they were shot and buried,” the Yad Vashem website wrote.

This episode also features details on the preparations for the opening of the new hall of the New York Philharmonic. The new David Geffen Hall Opens will open on 8 October.

Other events covered in this episode include an exhibition on ancient Egypt at the Louvre-Lens Museum, the screening of the My Sunny Maad movie at the BFI London Film Festival and the Déjà View Martin Parr photography exhibition at the Magnum Gallery in Paris