US to transfer USD 288.6 mln in military aid

“The Congress of the United States has approved USD 288.6 million in Foreign Military Financing for Poland,” the US Embassy in Poland announced on Thursday. The support is aimed at strengthening Poland’s ability to deter and defend against the increased threat from Russia.

The embassy further noted that Poland “delivered extraordinary support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s further invasion” and is now “one of the largest recipients of Foreign Military Assistance outside of Ukraine”.

“These funds will speed the backfill of capabilities Poland has been able to provide from its own stocks to add to Ukraine’s defense, including main battle Tanks,” the embassy stressed.

Leading by example

The embassy also encouraged other countries to keep donating necessary military assistance to Ukraine, following the example of the US, which is the largest arms provider to Kyiv.

“We continue to encourage countries to donate urgently needed capabilities to Ukraine, as well as to begin contracting defense companies to get a jump start on producing further capabilities for Ukraine as soon as possible,” the embassy wrote.

Military support

“This financing is part of a comprehensive package, announced on September 8, of Foreign Military Financing to bolster the security of Ukraine and 17 of its neighbors, including Poland, which are potentially at risk of future Russian aggression,” the US Embassy in Poland informed in a press release.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Foreign Military Financing (FMF) “authorizes the President to finance procurement of defense articles and services for foreign countries and international organizations.”

The agency adds that “FMF enables eligible partner nations to purchase U.S. defense articles, services, and training through either FMS or, for a limited number of countries, through the foreign military financing of direct commercial contracts (FMF/DCC) program (Also DCC Guidelines).”