US Congress approves new foreign military financing for Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Congress of the United States has approved USD 288.6 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Poland.

According to the website of the US Embassy in Poland, the funding, announced by Secretary Blinken in Kyiv on September 8, makes Poland one of the largest recipients of Foreign Military Assistance outside of Ukraine. The aim of FMF is to build the capacity of the country to deter and defend against the increased threat from Russia.

It was noted that Poland had delivered extraordinary support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion and that these funds would speed the backfill of capabilities Poland has been able to provide from its own stocks to add to Ukraine’s defense, including main battle tanks.

This financing is part of the Foreign Military Financing comprehensive package to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbours, including Poland, which are potentially at risk of future Russian aggression, wrote the embassy.