Zelensky thanks Duda for support at UN forum

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has thanked his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, for the clear support for Ukraine that the Polish president expressed in his address at the UN General Assembly.

Duda told the UN General Assembly in New York last week that Russia’s war against Ukraine was an act of imperialism that must not go unpunished. He also said Russia had not limited its attacks to military targets, but killed civilians and destroyed everything it could not take over or loot.

“The presidents agreed that there is a need for a strong and consolidated response from the international community to the illegal actions of the Russian Federation that have shaken the foundations of international law,” Zelensky’s office said in a statement after the telephone conversation on Thursday.

“Zelensky also acknowledged Poland’s invaluable contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities and the significance of (Warsaw’s – PAP) further support for his country,” the statement read.

The Ukrainian president went on to thank Poland for its “unequivocal stance” towards Russia’s illegal referenda on the occupied territories in the east and south of Ukraine. Russia, on Tuesday, began what the West calls ‘mock’ referenda in the occupied regions of Ukraine as a prelude to their potential annexation.

He also added that opening the Baltic Pipe, a joint venture by Polish and Danish gas operators Gaz-System and Energinet, that will transport natural gas from Norway, was an important step in strengthening security and energy independence of the whole region. The pipeline will become fully operational on Saturday.