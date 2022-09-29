Nord Stream 1 leak likely to stop by Monday: pipeline operator

Gas is likely to stop leaking from the damaged Nord Stream 1 Baltic undersea pipeline on Monday, a spokesman for the pipeline’s operator, Nord Stream AG, told Reuters on Thursday.

On Tuesday European countries raced to investigate the unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark. Seismologists from Denmark and Sweden recorded blasts in the area where the pipes had been laid down.

Future operation under question

The pipeline’s operator spokesperson further stated that it was impossible to provide forecasts for the pipeline’s future operation until the damage had been adequately assessed.

He added that it would only be possible to carry out such an assessment once the area can be reached.

“Until there are some results from an assessment of the damage, no forecasts can be made. The damage assessment can be carried out on the spot as soon as we manage to approach the area. At the moment it is a restricted zone,” a Nord Stream AG spokesperson said.

Sabotage?

#Sweden’s coast guard discovered a fourth #gas leak on the damaged #NordStream pipelines earlier this week, a spokesperson told the “Svenska Dagbladet” newspaper.https://t.co/jbhDupNECL

The EU suspects sabotage as being behind the gas leaks on the underwater Russian pipelines and has promised a “robust” response to the possibility of intentional disruption of the energy infrastructure.