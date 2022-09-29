Iran president says Amini’s death will be pursued

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday (September 28) said the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died after being arrested, “will surely be pursued”, adding that he told her family that the matter will be treated with priority.

Angry demonstrations have spread to over 80 cities nationwide

since the Sept. 13 death of 22-year-old Amini, after she was arrested for “unsuitable attire” by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Amini, who was from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, died in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of dissent on Iran’s streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.

State media said 41 people, including members of the police and a pro-government militia, have died during the protests. Iranian human rights groups have reported a higher toll.

“Today we see sanctions and disarray as two sides of the same coin,” Raisi said, “forensics will present a report on her death in the coming days.”

However, the Iranian president also issued a warning against the civil unrest, saying, “The Islamic Republic’s red line is the security of the people’s life and property. We cannot in any way allow the trespassing of the life and property of people and for people to want to disrupt the security of society.”