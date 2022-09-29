US, South Korean vessels conduct joint naval drills

US and South Korean vessels, led by the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, participated in naval exercises on Thursday off South Korea’s eastern coast.

The US warship and vessels from its accompanying strike group arrived in South Korea last week for the first time in about four years, for joint drills with the South in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea.

The drills came as US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in South Korea for a visit amid simmering regional tension over North Korea’s missile launches and China’s actions in the Taiwan Strait.

The South Korean and Japanese navies said they would hold trilateral anti-submarine exercises with US forces led by USS Ronald Reagan on Friday, designed to improve their capability to counter evolving North Korean threats, including its submarine-launched ballistic missiles.