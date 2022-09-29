President signs law on aid for firms affected by Odra crisis

Lech Muszyński/PAP

President Andrzej Duda on Thursday signed into law a bill on financial support for businesses affected by the environmental disaster that hit the River Odra this summer.

The Sejm, the lower house of parliament, passed the draft law on September 2.

In July and August thousands of fish died in the Odra, Poland’s second longest river, in one of the worst environmental disasters to strike the country in recent years.

The cause of the deaths is still being investigated.

According to the new legislation, companies affected by the disaster will be able to receive a one-off payment of PLN 3,010 (EUR 621) per employee.

The money will go mainly to travel agents, recreation facility operators and the hospitality sector in the river’s vicinity whose earnings have been at least halved by the disaster and the resulting drop in tourist traffic.