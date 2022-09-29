Sweden: Coast guard finds fourth leak on Nord Stream pipelines

Sweden’s coast guard discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, a spokesperson told the “Svenska Dagbladet” newspaper.

The EU suspects sabotage was behind the gas leaks on the underwater Russian pipelines to Europe and has promised a “robust” response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

“Two of these four are in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone,” Jenny Larsson, a coast guard spokesperson, told the paper late on Wednesday. The other two breaches are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

According to one of the versions, strings of gas pipelines were damaged by remote explosive devices. pic.twitter.com/zqIOrH0pxX

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out in the Baltic Sea since Monday’s ruptures.

Repair equipment needed

The damaged Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline may make use of the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) Pool that provides repair equipment to member companies, it said in a statement to Reuters.

The PRSI Pool provides pipeline repair equipment to its members as part of a cooperative of operating companies and includes Norway’s Equinor and Nord Stream 1 operator Nord Stream AG, among others.

Over a month-long halt

The Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1, which has an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic metres, was halted on August 31 for what Gazprom said would be three days of repair work. The company failed to restart flows, claiming it was unable to carry out the required work due to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.