Warsaw mayor most trusted politician

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw Mayor, is the country’s most trusted politician, according to a new opinion poll, coming in ahead of Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister.

In the IBRiS survey for Onet.pl, Trzaskowski, who is also a leading opposition politician, topped the trust ranking with 46.5 percent, up 4.5 percent on the previous survey, while 41.5 percent said they distrust him.

Morawiecki came second with 39.1 percent of those polled expressing their trust in him, a drop of 0.3 percent on the previous survey, while 57.2 percent said they distrusted him.

President Andrzej Duda was third with 39 percent, a drop of 2.5 percent from the last poll, 51.2 percent said they did not trust the Polish president.

The survey also revealed that Poland’s least trusted political figures in the September survey are Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro (71 percent distrust), the ruling Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (63.4 percent),and the leader of the hard-right Confederation, Krzysztof Bosak (60.7 percent).

IBRiS conducted the poll using the CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviewing) method between 24-26 September on a representative national sample of 1,100 adult Poles.