Business Arena 28.09

On Tuesday’s episode our host David Kennedy kicked off the edition with our main stories – a surcharge on car and heating emissions and the potential increase of Polish food export to Japan.

Poland is confident that it can up its exports of food to Japan, which have fallen over the past 2-3 years after Japanese bans on imports of poultry from several European countries, including Poland.

The Polish Development Minister Henryk Kowalczyk held talks with ministers and trade officials while in Tokyo for the Funeral of Prime Minister Abe. The Japanese currently exported goods of USD 5.08 bn during 2021 and are major investors in local industry.