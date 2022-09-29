LIVE: 218th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would need to

keep fighting until it had taken control of all of Donetsk.

Around 40 percent is still under Ukrainian control and the scene of

some of the war’s heaviest fighting.

07:52 CEST

The Nord Stream blasts are Putin's warning shot to the West

I think he's trying to hint at what escalation options he still has… (if anything, I think it’s surprising it’s taken this long). For @SpecCoffeeHouse @spectator

— Mark Galeotti (@MarkGaleotti) September 28, 2022

07:47 CEST

#Germany’s intelligence service is transmitting information about #Russian troops to #Ukraine. This includes also intercepting conversations between Russian soldiers, Die Zeit and ARD report. pic.twitter.com/IWuND8xaBX

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 29, 2022

07:13 CEST

#Anarchist volunteers from the Resistance Committee, an umbrella group within the Territorial Defense Forces, fight alongside #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tWhNXzORGH

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 29, 2022