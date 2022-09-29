Protests in Russia will not change the regime: Russian war historian

Russia’s mobilisation, announced on September 21, is being implemented hastily, and military draft offices are not adhering to the guidelines saying that only reservists with specific specialities are to be called up. As a result, protests broke out across the country and young men began fleeing Russia to avoid conscription. To talk about the situation in Russia TVP World invited Russian War historian Ian Garner.

According to Mr Garner, the protests currently going on in Russia are will not affect the current Vladimir Putin regime, as Moscow has a large number of security forces “who are ready to clamp down on the protest and disorder”.

He added that “we are not really seeing protests in the places where it is going to matter if it’s going to force the regime to change course, that is in Moscow and Petersberg and the other big cities”.

The historian also pointed out that those people in Russia who have a chance to flee from compulsory mobilisation are going to do so.

“This is a war that is supported by middle-aged and older Russians. Support amongst the young has been pretty small since the start and those who have the opportunity are trying to get out,” Ian Garner emphasised.

He also mentioned the sham referendums that took place in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia saying that everybody knows that the vote held at gunpoint was fake.