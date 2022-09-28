Baltic Sea safety needs significant NATO support: expert

Perception of the Baltic Sea as the internal NATO reservoir is wrong because Russia is able to disrupt sea trade in the region, claims Jukka Savolainen, head of The European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE). He believes that the recent attacks on Nord Stream pipelines show a strong need for NATO support in the area.

“After Finland and Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, many would be eager to consider the Baltic Sea an internal NATO sea. This is a very illusory sense of security,” Savolainen said in an interview for the Finnish daily “Iltalehti”.

He agreed that Nordic states’ membership in NATO would generally improve the security of the region but it will be no obstacle to Russia’s hybrid operations. Some of them could be aimed at international sea trade, Savolainen claims.

He pointed out that Finland is especially threatened by such operations as some 90 percent of its trade goes through the sea.

“It cannot be easily replaced with air or road trade as the cost would be too great. It is crucial that Finland receives strong NATO support,” Savolainen said.

In the context of recent acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipeline, he added that there are also data cables and other key infrastructure at the Baltic seabed. They need to be protected against any attacks.

Finland and Sweden have been approved as new members of NATO but the decision was not ratified fully by all member states.