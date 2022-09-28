Afghan Taliban reaches a deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

The Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat to Afghanistan, Acting Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi announced. His ministry was working to diversify its trading partners when Russia had offered the Taliban administration a discount on average prices of global commodities.

It is the first known major international economic deal struck by the Taliban since they returned to power more than a year ago and it could help to ease the Islamist movement’s isolation that has effectively cut it off from the global banking system.

Azizi said the deal would involve Russia supplying around one million tonnes of gasoline, one million tonnes of diesel, 500,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and two million tonnes of wheat annually.

Azizi added that the agreement would run for an unspecified trial period, after which both sides would be expected to sign a long-term deal if they are content with the arrangement. He declined to give details on pricing or payment methods but said Russia had agreed to a discount to global markets on goods that would be delivered to Afghanistan by road and rail.

The trade deal is likely to be watched closely in the United States, whose officials have held regular talks with the Taliban on plans for the country’s banking system. Last week, Washington announced the creation of a Swiss trust fund for some of the Afghan central bank reserves held in the United States. The Taliban have demanded the release of the entire amount of around USD 7 billion and said the funds should be used for central bank operations.

At the moment, no country formally recognises the Taliban-led government, formed by the group which fought a 20-year insurgency against Western forces and their local Afghan allies before sweeping into Kabul as US troops withdrew. Russia does not officially recognise the Afghan government, but Moscow hosted leaders of the Taliban in the run-up to the fall of Kabul and its embassy is one of only a handful to remain open in the Afghan capital.

Economic crisis

Since the Taliban regained power, Afghanistan has been plunged into an economic crisis after development aid upon which the country relied was cut and amid sanctions that have largely frozen its banking sector.

International data estimated that most Afghans live below the poverty line, and the Taliban administration was working to support trade and the economy through international outreach.

Recently, Afghanistan has been receiving some gas and oil from Iran and Turkmenistan and has been seeing strong trade ties with Pakistan.