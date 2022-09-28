Iran Revolutionary Guards killed nine in strikes on dissident sites in Iraq

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed nine people by firing missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq. The strikes were reported when Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in the unrest now shaking Iran, particularly in the northwest where most of the country’s population of over 10 million Kurds reside.

Nine people were killed and 32 wounded in the attacks near Erbil and Sulaimaniya in Iraqi Kurdistan, their health minister, Saman Barazanchi, said in a statement. He added that some of the wounded are in critical condition and the death toll could yet rise.

Iraqi Kurdish sources said drone strikes targeted at least 10 bases of Iranian Kurds near Sulaimaniya in Iraqi Kurdistan on Wednesday morning. According to a senior member of Komala, an exiled Iranian Kurdish opposition party, several of their offices had been struck as well.

Tariq Haidari, mayor of the Iraqi Kurdish city of Koye, said that two people including a pregnant woman were killed and 12 wounded. Some of the injured were in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital in Erbil.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s elite military and security forces said after these attacks that they would continue targeting who they see as terrorists in the region.

“This operation will continue with our full determination until the threat is effectively repelled, terrorist group bases are dismantled, and the authorities of the Kurdish region assume their obligations and responsibilities,” the Guards said in a statement on state TV.

Iraq’s foreign ministry condemned the attacks and its spokesman declared that the ministry would summon the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq’s objection to the attacks on Iraqi territories and that Iraq considers this action a violation of sovereignty.

Protests erupted in Iran earlier this month over the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, held in police custody.

Amini, 22, from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested on Sept. 13 in the capital Tehran for “unsuitable attire” by the morality police, who enforce the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first significant show of opposition on Iran’s streets since authorities crushed protests against rising gasoline prices in 2019.