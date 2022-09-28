Has Poland really renounced war damages?

Even after 1970 when the German chancellor Willy Brandt accepted the border to be fixed on the Oder and Lusatian Neisse, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs there were lawyers, led by Zbigniew Resich (privately father to the journalist Alicja Resich-Modlińska), then a judge of the Supreme Court, still working on the question of compensation for German war crimes.

Poland renounced war damages in 1953 that is what the Germans claim whenever one raises the issue of their financial responsibility for a war they triggered against Poland in 1939 and as a result of which 6 million Polish citizens died or were killed.

And then they wave a pile of documents on reparations and damages published in 2004 by the Polish Institute of International Affairs [Polski Instytut Spraw Międzynarodowych – PISM] being a Polish governmental institution established for meritocratic backup of the ministry.

Indeed, all of sudden in 2004 there was found a protocol of the Polish communist government in which Poland allegedly waived German compensation in 1953. It was included in the collection issued by PISM in 2004 and which the recent report by Arkadiusz Mularczyk refers to; in polemical manner but without questioning is authenticity. It’s worse than crime. It’s a mistake.

For the thing is that the protocol has never been seen before, members of the communist government denied its existence and the only signature on it is the one of Bierut.

Bolesław Bierut was chief of the Communist Party, head of state but he was no member of the government. Whereas it is supposed to have been a government sitting.

Grotewohl-Molotov Pact

Chronologically speaking the whole story begins with Joseph Stalin’s death at the Kremlin in March 1953. Later on, in Berlin, there was an outbreak of a workers’ uprising “that dashed the hopes pinned on the people by the people’s government” as Bertold Brecht put it. Eventually, in autumn, in West Germany, general elections, where the unification of Germany was at stake, were held. For Berlin was still one city, undivided by a wall and enjoying the freedom of circulation.

By Andrzej Kozicki

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki