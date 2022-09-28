World News 28.09

Russia has escalated the conflict in Ukraine through sham referendums and forced mobilisation. Moreover, there is speculation that Russia could be behind the explosions in the Baltic Sea that took both Nord Stream pipelines offline. This and much more are in the Wednesday edition of World News.

Russia is a terrorist state

Is it time to declare Russia a terrorist state?



Nord Stream gas leaks

A series of unusual leaks from two gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea has triggered concerns about possible sabotage. Seismologists from Denmark have no doubts that the sea bed was rocked by 3 powerful explosions. Additionally, the ongoing gas leak will have major environmental consequences.



Ukraine update

As Ukrainian forces move forward in the Kharkiv counter-offensive, people are trying to return to normality in Izium. Large clean-up operations are underway and authorities are working hard to restore electricity and internet. Sounds of shelling have now left the city. Meanwhile, many are talking about Russia’s mobilisation and how effective it will be with untrained troops. TVP World correspondent Don Arleth is in Ukraine reporting on the latest developments.



Chip wars

During her state visit to Japan, US Vice President Kamala Harris drew attention to Japan’s role in the global chip production and distribution market. The US is currently trying to up its semiconductor manufacturing as a counter to growing Chinese production.



5 years of Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces

On Wednesday, the Polish Territorial Defence Forces celebrated the fifth anniversary of their formation. In addition to supporting regular army units, territorial defence troops also perform a range of auxiliary duties in peacetime.



Violent clashes in Iran

Iraqi demonstrators clashed with police in Baghdad as the nation’s parliament held a session on the resignation of its speaker. Iraq, plagued by years of war, sanctions, social strife and corruption, has been without a government for the longest time since the 2003 US invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.



Ian sweeps over Florida

The US state of Florida is battling category four Hurricane Ian, which has previously devastated the island of Cuba. Millions of people have been evacuated and thousands have taken shelter in the wake of widespread catastrophic floods.



Unrepentant, unbowed and damned

The four-day film festival “The Unrepentant, The Unbowed, and the Damned” has begun in Gdynia. More than just an ordinary film event, the festival is also a venue for discussions on film and history.



Volleyball World Championships



The Polish volleyball team defeated Thailand in their second match in Group B of the World Championships. This is the second victory in the tournament for Stefano Lavarini’s team. In their next game, the national team will be facing South Korea.



World News’ guest

Russia’s mobilisation, announced on September 21, is being implemented hastily, and military draft offices are not adhering to the guidelines saying that only reservists with specific specialities are to be called up. As a result, protests broke out across the country and young men began fleeing Russia to avoid conscription. To talk about the situation in Russia TVP World invited Russian War historian Ian Garner.