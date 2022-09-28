Rock Rachon 27.09

Thousands of Russians flee the country’s borders to Georgia, Mongolia, Finland and Kazakhstan, attempting to evade mandatory conscription to Ukraine. In some parts of Russia, people are protesting the mobilisation and attacks on officers responsible for the conscriptions have been taking place.

Meanwhile, the roughly 900 km long Baltic Pipe transmission system has now been officially launched, at an opening ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new gas pipeline marks a milestone in efforts for Poland to become independent from Russian gas.



Moreover, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that provide Russian gas to Germany have suffered from major leaks after blasts were reported by Denmark and Sweden in the area where the pipes had been laid down. Although neither of the two pipelines were sending gas to Europe at that time, both still contained natural gas that is under pressure.



To talk about these issues TVP World invited strategy and leadership expert and adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Maj. Gen. Mick Ryan, philosopher, journalist and author Edoardo Gagliardi and journalist Matthew Trymand.