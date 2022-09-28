Ruling party leader reprimanded for transgender comments

During a PiS rally in the central town of Wloclawek in June, Kaczynski said transgender identity is absurd from the point of view of traditional values and common sense.

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the president of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, was reprimanded on Wednesday by the parliamentary ethics committee for statements he made about transgender people.

In particular he argued that according to the left-wing “it is possible to say ‘now, until half-past five, I used to be a man, and now I’m a woman’ and ask your boss or workmates to now address you with female pronouns, which is weird and they should have treatment.”

On Wednesday, the chairwoman of the parliamentary ethics committee, Monika Falej from the New Left party, told PAP that “MP Jaroslaw Kaczynski was reprimanded… for the shameful mockery of transgender people. He violated the good name of the Sejm (the lower house – PAP).”

“It is a disgrace for the chairman of the ruling party to behave scandalously and mock Polish women and men,” she added.

A reprimand is the highest form of penalty the ethics committee can impose on an MP.