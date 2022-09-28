Children’s Covid booster jab to be available from Oct. 3 – minister

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Children aged five-11 will be able to get Covid booster shots from October 3, the health minister announced on Wednesday.

The government is encouraging people to get another Covid vaccination shot ahead of the winter.

“In line with the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which permits vaccination for the five-11 age group… with the junior version of the vaccine, we will also launch the first booster dose of the vaccine from October 3 for that age group,” Adam Niedzielski told a press conference in Warsaw.

“In the nearest future, between October 2 and 3, we will issue close to half a million e-referrals for people of this age, who have of course already been through the preliminary vaccination regime,” Niedzielski explained.