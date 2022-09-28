Football: Poland to face Chile in last pre-World Cup test

The Polish Football Association officially confirmed on Wednesday that Poland will face Chile, in what will be their final match before the World Cup. The friendly will be played on November 16 in Warsaw, just a day before the squad fly out to Qatar.

Poland defeated Wales 1:0 in Cardiff on Sunday, securing their place in the top tier of the Nations League. That was their final competitive game until they kick-off their campaign in Qatar.

However, the Polish Football Association was keen for the team to familiarise themselves with South American opposition, given that their opening fixture of the World Cup will be against Mexico on November 22.

Chile failed this month in their attempt to have fellow South American’s Ecuador expelled from the World Cup for fielding an ineligible player. Had they been successful they would have taken the Ecuadorians’ place.

Despite a disappointing World Cup qualification campaign, which saw them finish seventh out of 10, and a squad whose best known players – Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel – are past their best, Chile will likely present stiff opposition for the Poles.

The match will give Czesław Michniewicz a final opportunity to fine tune his team. The coach has settled on a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 – as deployed against Wales. The three at the back formations enable Michniewicz to exploit the squad’s explosive wing backs and lack of wingers.

However, the most problematic position appears to be in central midfield, where a combination of players underperforming or simply not getting sufficient minutes at club level has left the white and reds engine room looking suboptimal.

If Michniewicz can find a late solution to the central midfield quandary it could give the already relatively solid back three some defensive assistance. Furthermore it could help supply the often underserviced at major tournaments, Robert Lewandowski, in turn alleviating some of the creative burden on Piotr Zielinkski.

Poland have been drawn in Group C of World Cup 2022. They will face Mexico (November 22), Saudi Arabia (November 26) and Argentina (November 30).