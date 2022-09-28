PM says Nord Stream gas leaks may be act of sabotage

"It was probably an act of sabotage, so it is most likely a signal from Russia, because we are waiting for these circumstances to be confirmed, and it is something very disturbing," said Morawiecki.

The Polish prime minister has described leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which lie beneath the Baltic, as “disturbing”, adding that they may well have been caused “by an act of sabotage”.

The leakages were first spotted by the Danish Air Force on Monday at one location on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline southeast of the island of Bornholm and at two sites on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline northeast of the island.

Speaking on the public broadcaster TVP, Mateusz Morawiecki said the leaks won’t affect Poland’s energy security. “Directly, of course not, because we do not take gas (from Nord Stream pipelines – PAP), we do not have any contracts with the Russians, unlike Germany,” he said.

“On the other hand, it is a very odd coincidence, a very strange coincidence, that on the same day as we open the Baltic gas pipeline with President Andrzej Duda and Mrs Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, on the same day someone carries out this act, most likely, sabotage,” Morawiecki added.

“It was probably an act of sabotage, so it is most likely a signal from Russia, because we are waiting for these circumstances to be confirmed, and it is something very disturbing,” said Morawiecki. “This is something that shows what means and mechanisms the Russians can resort to in order to destabilise Europe even more.”

Commenting on the leak, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that “sabotage cannot be ruled out.”

“It is too early for conclusions, but this is an unusual situation. There are three leaks, it is difficult to imagine that it could be accidental,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s foreign minister, tweeted: “The gas leak into the Baltic Sea worries us all. We cannot rule out that it was a man-made disaster. We call for an independent investigation and stay in touch with our allies”.