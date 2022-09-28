Gov’t approves draft budget for 2023 with deficit at EUR 13.5 bln

Poland’s budget deficit is likely to come to PLN 65 billion (EUR 13.5 billion) in 2023 under a budget bill approved by the government on Wednesday.

Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, said on Wednesday that the bill had been backed by the cabinet. It will now go to the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament.

According to the adopted draft budget, revenues are expected to reach PLN 604.4 billion (EUR 125.7 billion) and spending is planned not to exceed PLN 669.4 billion (EUR 139.2 billion).

The 2023 budget is based on an expected GDP growth rate of 1.7 percent against the previously assumed 3.2 percent, and an average annual CPI forecast hiked to 9.8 percent from 7.8 percent.

Under the budget bill, Poland’s public debt will amount to 53.1 percent of GDP in 2023, down from 56.6 percent in 2021.

Poland’s general government sector debt is expected at 4.4 percent of GDP in 2023.

The government said after the initial adoption of the draft that funds were secured in next year’s budget to strengthen defence and start financing projects under the National Recovery Plan.