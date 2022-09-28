LIVE: 217th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian-installed officials in four
occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in
favour of joining Russia as the United States planned a UN
resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Moscow
remained defiant.
07:13 CEST
Canada will impose new sanctions
over Russia’s “sham” referendums in four occupied regions of
Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. He added that Canada would never recognise the results of the
referendums or Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of
Ukrainian territories.
