LIVE: 217th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian-installed officials in four

occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in

favour of joining Russia as the United States planned a UN

resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Moscow

remained defiant.

07:13 CEST



Canada will impose new sanctions

over Russia’s “sham” referendums in four occupied regions of

Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. He added that Canada would never recognise the results of the

referendums or Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of

Ukrainian territories.