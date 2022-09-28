Pulse of Culture 27.09

At the National Philharmonic in Warsaw, solemnities were inaugurated for the bringing back after many years of the remains of the presidents of the Republic of Poland in exile.

The event was accompanied by concert by the “Młodzi – Polscy” Orchestra conducted by Hubert Kowalski.

“We play the works of composers born in the borderlands… who dedicated their works to the reborn independence of their homeland,” Mikołaj Falkowski, head of the Aid Foundation to Poles in the East, told TVP.

