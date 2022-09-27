Baltic Pipe is important for Polish and regional energy security: Polish MEP

The Baltic Pipe was officially inaugurated in Poland on Tuesday. The event marks the end of the process of the Baltic Pipe construction, a key route to carry gas from Norway through Denmark to Poland and neighbouring countries. Witold Waszczykowski, MEP and former Foreign Minister, was TVP World’s guest invited to speak about the importance of the project.

Asked about the importance of the Baltic Pipe for Poland and the region, Mr Waszczykowski said that it is important from the energy security point of view, and listed three reasons.

Firstly, Russia, the larger exporter of gas and other commodities supplied to Europe, has for years used them as a political instrument, specifically an instrument of political blackmail. Poland switching to LNG gas from outside of Europe and now being able to import gas from Norway allows it to be much more independent.

The second argument is that the more diversified the supply is, it increases economic competition and allows for the reduction of prices.

And finally, having a way to import gas into Poland will in the future enable the country to re-export it to neighbouring countries that still have to rely on gas from Russia, such as Slovakia and Hungary.

For all these reasons, building a pipeline from Norway, building an LNG terminal in Świnoujście, and quitting importing Russian gas were excellent decisions in Mr Waszcykowski’s opinion.

Other matters discussed with MEP Waszczykowski were: who is responsible for sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline; what other countries will benefit from the opening of the Baltic Pipe; what position does this put Germany in and what next steps might Berlin take?